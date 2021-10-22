3 more COVID deaths in Van Wert County

VW independent news and submitted information

As of Thursday, COVID-19 has claimed three more Van Wert County residents, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county to 73.

According to the Van Wert County General Health District, one of the victims was between 80-89 years of age, one was between 50-59 and one between 20-29 years. There have also been 10 confirmed cases who have passed away due to causes other than COVID-19.

The health department also reports an increase in 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, October 14, for a total of 3,537 confirmed cases. There are seven known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 12,053 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The booster vaccine for those who received Pfizer at least six months ago continues to be available every Thursday between 12-4 p.m. The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for first and second doses every Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the Van Wert County Health Department. The Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

Severely immunocompromised individuals may receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. The health department encourages immunocompromised individuals to consult with their physician to determine whether they are eligible for this third dose. The patient must meet eligibility criteria and must have completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series at least 28 days ago.

Those wishing to receive the vaccine should bring photo identification and insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.