Carl E. Short

Carl E. Short, 68, of rural Van Wert, entered his heavenly home on Monday, October 18, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida.

He was born September 9, 1953, the son of Elmer (Barney) and Florence (Duvall) Short, who both preceded him in death. On September 11, 1976, he married Christi (Matthews) Short who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Lacey (Ed) McLachlan of Westerville, and sons Spencer (Joy) Short of Convoy and Colton Short of Dayton.

Other family members include his brother, Tom (Sharon) Short of rural Van Wert; sister, Clara Konkle of Heber Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren, Alexandria and Jordanne Short of Convoy, and Ryland and Eisley McLachlan of Westerville; mother-in-law, Lou Anne Matthews of Scott; brother-in-law, Steve {Cathy} Matthews of Broughton; sister-in-law, Mary Short of Van Wert, and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was a 1971 graduate of Crestview High School. He was a 42-year employee of Scott Equity Exchange. He was a lifelong member of the North Union United Methodist Church where he served as Lay Leader, usher, and several boards. He was a former Union Township trustee, Scott Lions member and for many years baled hay and straw. He had a strong work ethic which he passed along to his children. He loved the outdoors especially his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed wintering in Florida, traveling, playing cards, eating breakfast with the guys and playing with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Roger and Kenny Short; brother-in-law, Dan Konkle; father-in-law, Robert Matthews and granddaughter, Emery McLachlan. He will be missed by his many friends and especially his family.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, October 25, at North Union United Methodist Church with Pastor David To officiating. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery, Union Township.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 South Washington Street in Van Wert. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family suggests that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl`s memory may be sent to North Union Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.