Crestview HS to perform Aladdin JR.

Submitted information

Crestview High School will be performing the musical Aladdin JR. at 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7.

Disney’s Aladdin JR. is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show about the “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within.

Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 25, in the high school office and are $7. For more information, call 419.749.9100 ext. 2103. Aladdin JR. is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International.