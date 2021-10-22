Crestview Schools seeking approval of five-year PI levy

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Voters in the Crestview Local Schools district are being asked to renew a five-year levy that generates roughly $200,000 in revenue annually.

The permanent improvement levy was first approved in 2002, was renewed in 2011 and 2016 and is on the November 2 ballot. Nearly two-thirds of Crestview school district residents voted in favor of the renewal in 2016.

“It was (originally) voted in at 2.0 mills, but has been decreased over the years and now has an effective millage of 1.13,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf explained.

“Recent purchases include camera systems for route buses, repairs to heating equipment (boilers) and future expenditures are scheduled to include some additional parking at athletic complex, upgrades to bleachers, lighting at athletic complex and building maintenance,” she added. “It can’t be used for operating expenditures such as salaries, benefits, supplies or utilities,”

Other previous purchases with permanent improvement money have included buses, band instruments, music room insulation, student computers, a rubber playground and water heaters.

Based on a $100,000 home, the average cost comes in at just under $35 annually.

“Financially supporting our school system is advantageous to our students, parents, staff and community,” Mollenkopf said. “The school district serves as an integral part of our community, a centerpiece. The activities and events at our district allow our students to showcase their talents and abilities as we work together to maintain our building and grounds for future generations.”

“Voting yes is an investment in our district’s future.”