Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from area high school football games played on Friday, October 22. The games marked the end of the 2021 regular season for all area teams.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 41 Kenton 0

Shawnee 23 Elida 17 (2OT)

St. Marys Memorial 35 Celina 0

Van Wert 51 Bath 7

Wapakoneta 27 Defiance 6

NWC

Allen East 49 Ada 6

Columbus Grove 31 Bluffton 0

Leipsic 35 Crestview 21

Spencerville 56 Delphos Jefferson 0

GMC

Antwerp 41 Hicksville 6

Ayersville 54 Paulding 6

Tinora 43 Fairview 0

Wayne Trace 41 Edgerton 7

MAC

Coldwater 55 Parkway 19

Marion Local 34 Anna 0

New Bremen 34 Fort Recovery 8

St. Henry 34 Delphos St. John’s 15

Versailles 41 Minster 0

Others

Findlay 45 Lima Sr. 12

Fort Loramie 36 Lima Central Catholic 31