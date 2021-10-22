Lancers win sectional title, Crestview falls

Van Wert independent sports

No. 2 seed Lincolnview won a Division IV volleyball sectional championship at home on Thursday but No. 3 seed Crestview lost a bid for a sectional title.

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 0

In the first match of the night, Lincolnview defeated No. 6 seed Wayne Trace 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 to take the upper bracket sectional championship.

Kendall Bollenbacher and Emma Bowersock had 15 and 11 kills, while Ashlyn Price and Breck Evans recorded 12 and 10 assists. Bollenbacher had eight kills and Kendall Klausing had six, and Bowersock had four aces.

Lincolnview (17-5) will face No. 4 seed Fort Recovery at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Van Wert High School.

Fort Recovery 3 Crestview 1

Fort Recovery ended No. 3 seed Crestview’s season 19-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 at Lincolnview High School.

Cali Gregory finished with 15 assists, six blocks and five digs, while Myia Etzler had nine kills and five blocks. Ellie Kline had 11 digs. Laci McCoy and Adelyn Figley each recorded a pair of aces.

“It’s always tough as the volleyball season comes to a close, but these girls have accomplished so much this season and created so many friendships and memories,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “This group has continuously worked hard, pushed one another and supported each other on and off the court. I was pleased with our teams’s effort tonight as they never gave up, but just wasn’t enough as Fort Recovery played well in all aspects of the game with a dominating offensive attack.”

Crestview finished 16-7 overall.