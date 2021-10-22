Leipsic rallies by Crestview in NWC finale

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Leipsic scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to claim a 35-21 win over Crestview in the regional season finale on Friday night.

Crestview’s Carson Hunter rushed for 75 yards and passed for 125 against Leipsic on Friday night. Bob Barnes/file photo

The Knights (6-4, 3-4 NWC) enjoyed a 21-20 lead when Carson Hunter connected with Kellin Putman for a 76-yard touchdown and Kaden Kreischer added the extra point with 3:04 left in the third quarter.

However, Leipsic (7-3, 6-1 NWC) snapped the tie early in the fourth quarter when Dillian Neise tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Trent Siefker early in the fourth, then Neise scored on a two-point conversion run. He iced it later with a 50-yard touchdown run.

Niese finished 22-of-31 for 186 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and also had four carries for 51 yards and a score.

He threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Vikings led 7-0 after one quarter but Nick Helt tied the game with a 20-yard run, then Carson Hunter sprinted 34 yards and Kreischer added the PAT to give the Knights a 14-7 lead.

Leipsic responded with a pair of scores, one an 11-yard run by Fabian Pena and the other on a 32-yard pass from Neise to Siefker, giving the Vikings a 20-14 lead, a score that stood at halftime.

Leipsic outgained Crestview 311-273. Hunter led Crestview ground gainers with 75 yards on 14 carries and Helt added 41 yards on eight carries. Hunter completed 6-of-14 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions.

Both teams will compete in the Division VII, Region 26 playoffs. As of late Friday night, Crestview was the No. 14 seed and may play at Lima Central Catholic on Friday. Leipsic had the No. 5 seed and could host Ayersville. Official playoff pairings will be announced Sunday afternoon by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.