Lincolnview raises money for United Way

Lincolnview Local Schools recently held its 2021-2022 United Way Campaign and with 65 percent participation, the Lincolnview staff donated nearly $6,000 to help support the 31 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way.

Lincolnview is a loyal supporter of the United Way and actively participates in the annual campaign and fundraisers. Staff and students were also very generous with the number of food items donated for the Day of Caring Food Drive.

In addition, Lincolnview is gearing up for the annual Rivals United week in February of next year.