Menchhofer honored…

Britt Menchhofer, Director of Environmental Health from Van Wert County General Health District recently received the Membership Award at the Northwest Ohio Environmental Health Association conference. This award is achieved through peer nominations and is given to a member of the committee who has served and dedicated time to the committee and members. Menchhofer has been a member of the Van Wert County General Health District for 17 years. She has served as food safety inspector, ServSafe instructor, managed the nuisance program and water and sewage program operations. She has also tackled the role of Public Information Officer. Photo submitted