Ohio unveils new “Sunrise in Ohio” plates

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charles Norman unveiled Ohio’s new standard license plates.

According to a press release, the Ohio BMV designed the new “Sunrise in Ohio” license plate with input from Governor and First Lady DeWine, who took inspiration from the Great Seal of Ohio, the state’s diverse landscapes, Ohio’s past and present innovations, and the state’s bold, bright future.

“We wanted Ohio’s new license plate to reflect the heart and soul of our state and to encapsulate where we’ve been, who we are, and where we’re going,” Governor DeWine stated. “The imagery on our new license plate symbolizes what makes Ohio beautiful, unique, and extraordinary.”

Ohio’s new-look license plate was unveiled on Thursday and will be available starting December 29.

“Growing up and living in Ohio throughout our entire lives, Mike and I love the Ohio story,” First Lady Fran DeWine said. “With the new license plate, we wanted to feature Ohio’s beauty, talent, and rich history, while emphasizing with each new sunrise in Ohio, comes a new day and opportunity forward for an even brighter future.

The “Sunrise in Ohio” license plate pays tribute to Ohio’s majestic waterways and rolling landscape. A farm field represents Ohio’s strong roots in agriculture, while a skyline represents Ohio’s momentum as a leader in technology and innovation. The airplane symbolizes Ohio’s history as the Birthplace of Aviation and a child swinging from a tree with a dog nearby symbolizes Ohio’s youth and future generations.

“We are pleased and honored to be able to offer this new license plate to our customers,” Norman said. “We look forward to seeing the “Sunrise in Ohio” plate proudly displayed on our great state’s roadways soon.”

The new plate will be available to drivers online at bmv.ohio.gov and at all local deputy registrar locations beginning December 29.

Over the past 20 years, four new standard license plate designs have been introduced, including the “Bicentennial” plate in 2001, the “Sunburst” plate in 2003, the “Beautiful Ohio” plate in 2009, and the “Ohio Pride” plate in 2013.