Show on the road…

The 99.7 WKSD/WERT 1220AM/104.3FM Commissioners Corner/Mayor’s Conference radio show took a short trip to downtown Van Wert on Thursday to tour buildings and discuss the ongoing Van Wert Forward renovation project. Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker (left) talks with host Chris Roberts (right), while Van Wert County Foundation Chairman Charles Koch and Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger listen. Commissioner Todd Wolfrum was also present along with Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward, VCF Property Manager Hall Block and others. The on-site segment can be heard between 8:20 and 9 a.m. Sunday morning on WKSD and WERT. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent