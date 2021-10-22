Vouchers available for citywide clean-up

With an October 29 deadline fast approaching, free vouchers remain available for Van Wert’s citywide clean-up. Vouchers can be picked up at the Water Office at 515 East Main Street. There is a limit of one voucher per household and you must be a city resident.

The vouchers allow the one-time dumping of large furniture and appliances such as washers, dryers, stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, couches, chairs, beds and televisions.

Those can be used at Young’s Waste Service transfer station from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No trash or garbage will be accepted.