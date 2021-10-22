VW Civic Theatre announces Nov. 13 show

VW independent news and submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced that tickets sales are open for All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre and its triumphant return. Music Theatre International is empowering theatres around the world to locally produce and perform this exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI’s beloved shows during one weekend in November.

VWCT will present this show at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 13 as a fundraising event. Tickets are $25 and on sale now. Because MTI is providing all materials free of charge to all groups, every dollar of the ticket price will go to the Van Wert Civic Theatre. This show will not be available again, so don’t miss your one-night chance to be a part of this historic performance. The show will run approximately 80 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.

Songs from the shows Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime, Jekyll & Hyde, Sister Act, Annie, Song for a New World, Little Shop of Horrors, Oliver!, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia!, My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Godspell, and Rent will be performed that night.

The night features songs by Lynn Ahrens, Howard Ashman, Lionel Bart, Jerry Bock, Leslie Bricusse, Jason Robert Brown, Martin Charnin, Stephen Flaherty, Sheldon Harnick, Jonathan Larson, Alan Menken, Tim Rice, Stephen Schwartz, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, and Frank Wildhorn.

Performers include Amy Boley, Warren Bowery, Sheila Chilcote-Collins, Mary Ann Falk, Dee Fisher, Doug Grooms, Chad Kraner, Kristin Lee, Emily Penton, Roger Rex, Stacy Rife, Megan Ryan, Laura Warnement, and Jerry Zimmerman.

The VWCT Board of Directors will host a reception before and after the show. Tickets may be purchased by calling 419.238.9689. Leave a message and a volunteer will call you back. You can also purchase online at vwct.org.