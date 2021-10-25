Crestview finishes CC season at districts

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview’s cross country season came to an end at the Division III districts at Columbus Grove on Saturday, as the Knights and the Lady Knights each finished sixth in the team standings.

Hayden Tomlinson finished 21st overall (18:19.3), followed by Isaiah Watts (24th, 18:49.9), Jayden Renner (28th, 19:02.2), Logan Foudy (30th, 19:06.5) and Gavin Grubb (49th, 21:28.3).

Lauren Walls led the Lady Knights with a 13th place finish (22:07.9), followed by Megan Mosier (32nd, 24:19.5), Kate Sawmiller (34th, 24:32.3), Baylee Miller (36th, 24:42.4) and Alexis Flagg (46th, 27:21.6).