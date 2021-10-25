Division II district champs!

The Van Wert Cougars are Division II cross country district champions after beating Defiance in a sixth man tiebreaker at Columbus Grove on Saturday. The Cougars and Bulldogs each finished with 68 team points but freshman Owen Scott clinched it for Van Wert by placing 23rd (17:33.8) while Defiance’s Josiah Gonzales finished 25th (17:38). Hunter Sherer led the Cougars (6th, 16:46.3), followed by Gage Springer (10th, 16:59.5), John Kramer (15th, 17:08.2), Gage Wannemacher (18th, 17:19.4) and Drew Laudick (19th, 17:23.4). Van Wert will run at regionals in Tiffin on Saturday. Van Wert photo