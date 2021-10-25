Division III district champions!

The Lancers are all smiles after winning the boys Division III cross country district championship at Columbus Grove on Saturday. Lincolnview was led by Jackson Robinson who placed third overall (16:57.4). He was followed by Daegan Hatfield (8th, 17:40.9), Kreston Tow (10th, 17:46.4), Evan Johns (11th, 17:50.2) and Josh Haines (17th 18:06.4). On the girls’ side, Julia Stetler qualified for regionals as an individual by placing 16th (20:53.9). The Lancers will return to action in Tiffin on Saturday. Lincolnview photo