Early voting hours extended this week

Van Wert independent news

Extended early voting hours will be offered throughout this week and the upcoming weekend.

Early ballots may be cast in-person between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. today through Friday at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1262 E. Ervin Road in Van Wert.

In addition, in-person ballots may be cast between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.