Gregory Alan Pontsler

Gregory Alan “Wildman” Pontsler, 54, of Rockford passed away at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 9, 1967, in Celina, the son of Eugene Pontsler and Vivian Heppeard Pontsler, who both preceded him in death. On June 22, 1991, he married the former Jami Longstreth, who survives.

Greg was raised in Rockford and lived his entire life there. He was a graduate of Parkway High School and was a member of the Rockford Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 1292, the Willshire American Legion Post 207, and Celina Moose Post 1473.

He had worked at Fleetwood Motor Homes as well as Reynolds and Reynolds. Greg was also a long-time Rockford Town Council member. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the New York Yankees and the Parkway Panthers, especially his favorite Panthers Fletcher and Colbie. Greg loved cruising through town and visiting with people as he went along. He often could be found hanging out at the Rockford Town Hall, DJ Auto, and the Eagles. We will all miss Greg’s banter and lively conversations.

In addition to his wife, Jami, Greg is survived by three sons, Cort (Mandy) Smith of Rockford, Chase (Jenn) Tinnel of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cain Pontsler of Columbus; two brothers, Gary (Kathy) Pontsler of Decatur, Indiana, and Rick Pontsler of Rockford; one sister, Linda Pontsler of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Fletcher Smith and Colbie Smith and several nieces and nephews. Greg also had a pet dog, Henley, that was very special to him.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First Street in Rockford with Pastor Ken Meyer, officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday, October 26, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Parkway Athletic Boosters or to Community Health Professionals.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ketchamripley.com.