Monday Mailbag: playoffs, WBL title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features a question on the expanded football playoffs, teams with a losing record in the playoffs and a comment about Western Buckeye League football championships.

Q: What are your thoughts on the expanded football playoffs? It seems like a lot of blowouts are in store in the first and second round. Name withheld upon request

A: Originally the expansion was supposed to take the field from eight to 12 per region but the Ohio High School Athletic Association later decided to add four more teams per region.

It was a decision that didn’t sit well with the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

I have somewhat mixed emotions about it. I believe if expansion was going to take place, the OHSAA should have stuck with the 12-team format that was agreed on for this season.

Personally, I don’t like the idea of 0-10 or 1-9 teams getting in the playoffs (there are two such teams) and I agree, there are some very big mismatches on paper.

Let’s see how things actually go – ask me again in a couple of weeks.

C: To say Van Wert’s last WBL football championship was 1987 is inaccurate. They tied Ottawa-Glandorf for the championship last season. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s true both teams finished 5-1 last season but no league champion was crowned in 2020.

Schools agreed that since a full league schedule wouldn’t be played, no team would be declared as the official champion.

Q: How many teams with losing records qualified for the football playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: By my count, 80 out of 448 teams.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.