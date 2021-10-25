Off to regionals!

Van Wert’s girls’ cross country team grabbed the final regional qualifying spot by placing fourth at Saturday’s Division II districts at Columbus Grove. Kyra Welch led the Lady Cougars with a fifth place finish (5th, 19:55), followed by Tyra McClain (16th, 21:33.4), Lexi Deitemeyer (25th, 22:44.4), Alyssa Knittle (37th, 23:29.3) and Emma Dolan (40th, 23:33.6). Shawnee won the district title, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf, Wauseon and Van Wert.The Lady Cougars will compete in the Division II regionals at Tiffin on Saturday. Van Wert photo