YWCA details 3rd part of vision statement

Editor’s note: this is the final installment of a four-part series of articles on the YWCA’s new vision statement and what it means for the local community.

VW independent staff and submitted information

The YWCA’s new vision statement – By lifting voices and providing safe spaces, the YWCA of Van Wert County will empower all to maximize opportunities and advocate for systems change – presents four clear action areas that center around the work the YWCA does locally. Each service and program provided falls within one of these four areas: Lift Voices, Provide Safe Spaces, Maximize Opportunities and/or Advocate for Systems Change. This week, the YWCA will take a deeper dive and explain in detail how they Advocate for Systems Change at the local, state and federal level.

As part of their mission to eliminate racism and empower women, the YWCA of Van Wert County supports and advocates for policies and legislation that provide justice and relief to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as policies and legislation that promote racial justice and equity for women. They also support enacting laws which allow for those in marginalized communities to live in peace with freedom and dignity. They participate in the following Advocacy Days:

Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence Advocacy Day

Ohio Domestic Violence Network Advocacy Day

Ohio Human Trafficking Awareness Day

YWCA USA Capitol Hill Day

YWCA In-District Advocacy Day

YWCA staff will deliver in-person testimony as needed to Ohio House and Senate Committees and meet with Ohio House of Representatives and Senators as opportunities arise. Additionally, they are members of Ohio Council of YWCAs which consists of 14 YWCA Associations across the state committed to the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. As members of the Council, they work directly with a lobbyist to represent their interests as it pertains to public policy. Please visit www.ywcavanwert.org for more information.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.