City Council hears about vandalism, gets Main St. update

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price updates city council on 2021 and looks ahead to 2022. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Recent vandalism at two city parks was brought up during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Joel Penton said continued vandalism has been a problem at Fountain Park.

“The major problem is the door handle to the bandstand keeps getting broken off,” Penton said. “I assume somebody thinks they can get in there by breaking off the handle and getting the door open but that doesn’t work. We are looking installing a couple of cameras to monitor that door and installing them high enough on the bandstand so vandals won’t be able to tear the cameras down.”

“We’ll keep working on that and it’s unfortunate that we have to put up with this kind of thing but it’s happening and we’ll try to correct it,” Penton added.

He also said signs with the park department’s telephone number were installed in the restrooms at Franklin Park, but one of the signs was torn down and vandalized.

“Hopefully once we start locking the bathrooms more we won’t have that problem,” Penton said.

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price provided council with various updates and said the organization went from two events in 2020 to 16 this year, added 14 new speakers and one new business (The Edition). He also said DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) was a success and ran smoothly in its first year. He also said the goal is to hit 65 hometown hero banners in the downtown area.

Price told council he’d like to add more bike racks and outdoor dining for restaurants, enhance events and continue a partnership with Van Wert Forward, and he said Main Street Van Wert is appreciative of its relationship with the city.

“Jay (Fleming), Ken (Markward) and Bill Austin have been great,” Price said. “Anytime I ask for something they help me out. Overall we’ve had a great year and it’s a very healthy organization.”

“We’re very excited about 2022 – we know with upcoming construction there’s going to be a lot of moving parts,” Price added. “We hope to be put in the budget for next year. We appreciate the funding the city gives us and we feel like we stretch out a dollar four or five ways. We’ve put a lot of money in the downtown and we’re going to continue to do that whether it’s more speakers or hometown hero banners.”

During his report to council, Mayor Ken Markward said this Friday is the final day to use free city clean-up vouchers, and he said leaf pickup will be held during the weeks of November 8, 15, 22, 29 and December 6.

Markward also reminded council about trick-or-treat, which will be held between 4-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Safety Service Director Jay Fleming said Market Street paving will begin on Wednesday and will last two or three days, and he said recent rains have allowed the city to pump 23 million gallons of water a day into the reservoirs, which were down about seven feet.

Auditor Martha Balyeat said she sent out the first draft of the city’s proposed 2022 budget, which must be approved by December 31. The budget will be discussed at future meetings, including a “council of the whole” meeting at 6 p.m. November 22.

Council members unanimously approved a measure that loosen regulations for off-street parking in the downtown area, and council heard the second reading of an ordinance adopting an indigent burial policy.

An ordinance providing for salaries and compensation of Van Wert Municipal Court employees had its first reading. Among other things, it adds Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 8, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.