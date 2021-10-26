Constance “Connie” Brown

Constance “Connie” Bowen, age 83, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, Indiana, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville.

Connie was born December 7, 1937 in Berne, Indiana to Roy and Genevieve (Smith) Strickler. Many knew her as the namesake of her parent’s fruit market in Decatur, Indiana called Connie’s Market.

Connie attended Adam Central High School, starting her high school career there and going on to graduate from Decatur High School in 1955. She attended Anderson College.

She married Glen L. Bowen of Wren on August 25, 1956. And they recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Connie and Glen lived a short time after marriage, in Decatur before moving to Van Wert, where they lived for 38 years and raised their children, Kent and Jaymee. After retirement, they moved to Angola, Indiana in 1996, turning their cottage on Jimmerson Lake, into a home where they could be much closer to their grown children and grandchildren.

During Connie’s lifetime, she worked many jobs. As a youngster, at Connie’s Fruit Market. She then went to work at Decatur State Bank, then Jack and Jill Children’s Shop, Partin’s Mobile Oil Plant and Rager’s Home Improvement, all in Van Wert, while finally retiring from Thomas Edison School in Van Wert doing secretarial work. In her later years, she enjoyed working part time at Meijer’s in Angola, doing product demonstrations and promotions. Always a sales woman at heart, she loved being around people and making new friends.

Connie loved God and loved her family. She was always ready to share her testimony and God’s plan of Salvation. She was a member of Church of God in Decatur, Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, and Fairview Missionary Church in Angola. Her church family meant the world to her.

Connie enjoyed vacationing in Florida with her husband and taking bus trips on adventures. She was an amazing cook, known for her special holiday cut out sugar cookies that she shared with so many people. Her best times were when friends and family would come visit and enjoy the lake.

Connie was so proud of her family, her children, and especially her grandchildren. She attended many of their activities, cheering and supporting them and their endeavors.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Arlene Strickler.

Surviving are her husband, Glen Bowen of Angola; son, Kent (Nancy) Bowen of Angola; daughter, Jaymee (Scott) Monroe of Angola; four grandchildren, Allison (Blaine) Cooper-Surma of Ada, Michigan; Alexis (Philip) Schenck of Indianapolis, Indiana; Cody (Alicia) Monroe of Green Cove Springs, Florida; and Courtney (Adam) Tuttle of Angola. Connie has nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She leaves behind two brothers, Rex (Cathy) Strickler of Decatur and Glen (Karen) Strickler, also of Decatur, and one sister, Rita (Ed) Herschy of Decatur.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the church with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating the service.

Burial will take place at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Fairview Missionary Church, 525 East 200 North, Angola, Indiana, 46703 or Lutheran Life Villages, 351 North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.