Halloween Party to be held in Ohio City

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Association will hold its annual Halloween Party from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at the Ohio City Community Building.

This year’s entertainment will be provided by the band “Section Ate” and there will be chili and peanut butter and lettuce sandwiches available.

Cash prizes will be awarded for best costumes and everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.