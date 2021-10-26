Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Good luck wishes, a final ranking, Rossford, playoff qualifiers, a continuous clock and a question are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Good luck

Good luck to Lincolnview’s volleyball team in tonight’s Division IV district semifinal match against Fort Recovery.

Good luck as well to cross country runners from Lincolnview and Van Wert at Saturday’s regionals and good luck to Van Wert and Crestview football teams in playoff action this weekend.

No. 5 ranking

Van Wert finished ranked No. 5 in the final Associated Press Division IV football poll of the season.

Cincinnati Wyoming was crowned as the poll champion, followed by Bloom Carroll, Beloit West Branch, Clinton-Massie and Van Wert.

Rossford

A full Van Wert vs. Rossford playoff preview will appear on tomorrow’s Sports page, but here’s a quick preview: Rossford has played just three teams with losing records all year and they have a quarterback who’s thrown for nearly 2,100 yards and rushed nearly 600 more.

As their 5-5 record might indicate, they’ve had an up and down season, but don’t underestimate this Bulldog team. They’re better than many people realize.

The winner of Friday’s game gets either Wauseon or Wooster Triway in the next round.

0-10/1-9 and in

Yes, an 0-10 team has qualified for the playoffs under the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s expanded playoff format, along with a 1-9 team.

Cincinnati Oak Hills is in Division I, Region 17, which only has 17 teams. The 17thteam – Western Hills – opted out of the playoffs.

Oak Hills played Coldwater in Week No. 2 and lost 14-6. The Highlanders will play Cincinnati Moeller in the opening round.

In Division I, Region 1, 1-9 Lorain is in. The Titans finished 16thout of 17 teams in the region and they picked up their only win last week, 44-7 over Shaw. The reward for getting is playing powerhouse Lakewood St. Edward.

Continuous clock rule

The continuous clock rule is coming to high school basketball’s regular season.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association made the official announcement last week. When the margin reaches 35 or more in the second half, the clock will roll, similar to how it does in high school football.

The rule has been used in tournament play and it’s happened a few times in tournament play but honestly, I doubt we’ll see much of it during the regular season. Time will tell though.

Question

I’m curious – what do you think of the expanded high school football playoffs and college football’s new overtime rules? Let me know your thoughts at sports@thevwindependent.com.