Ticket info for Van Wert-Rossford game

Submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars will take on the Rossford Bulldogs in the opening round of the Division IV, Region IV playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Eggerss Stadium.

To gain entry to the game, tickets must be purchased online through OHSAA’s ticketing site at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, October 26, and Van Wert will be found under D-IV Region 14.

No pass of any kind will be accepted at the gate, and all seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.