Virtual story time planned for kids 3-6

Submitted information

The Van Wert Health Pediatric Rehab team will host an action-packed virtual story time from 6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9. This 30-minute program will include a story and interactive activities perfect for children ages 3-6. Parents, grandparents, or others caregivers are encouraged to register their child for this free event which will expand the child’s literacy, motor skills, fine motor skills, and communication skills.

“There have been countless studies about the numerous benefits of children hearing stories read to them,” said Natalie Koester, DPT, Director of Physical Rehabilitation at Van Wert Health. “Our Pediatric Therapists have planned an extraordinary event focused on early literacy enrichment and interactive activities in a supportive environment for pre-school and kindergarten aged children.”

Children within the service region of Van Wert Health are invited to attend and they do not need to be a current patient in order to participate.

Registration is required and more information about the event is available at: www.vanwerthealth.org/storytime or by calling the Van Wert Health Pediatric Rehabilitation Clinic at 419.238.4074.