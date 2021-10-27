Author coming to the Convoy Opera House

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Convoy Historical Society has announced it will host Jim Pickett, author of the Bones of Kekionga Trilogy at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, at the Convoy Opera House at 111 S. Main Street.

Author Jim Pickett will be at the Convoy Opera House on November 7.

Pickett has a connection to Convoy. His mother born there and a great grandfather worked as a conductor on the interurban rail lines.

He was raised in New Haven, Indiana and attended the University of St. Francis and attained bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in 1972 and 1978. Pickett now lives in Fort Wayne and is a retired school teacher from the DeKalb Central School District near Waterloo, Indiana. He still teaches Driver Education at Safeway Driving School in Fort Wayne and enjoys researching local and American history.

Pickett has researched the history of the Indian Wars in the Fort Wayne area and has three books titled “Bones of Kekionga.”

He will have the books for sale at the Opera House. If you are a history buff, you will not want to miss this interesting, excellent presentation.