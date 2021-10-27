Booster shots available…

The Van Wert County General Health District will begin offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster vaccinations on Thursday, October 28, from 12-4 p.m. at the health department. Pfizer boosters are also still available. The clinic walk-in only, no appointments will be scheduled. The chart explains who can receive the boosters and how long you must wait after receiving your initial COVID-19 vaccinations. Those wishing to receive the booster should bring their vaccination card or record of vaccination.