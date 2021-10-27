Fort Recovery defeats Lincolnview in 3

Van Wert independent sports

No. 4 seed Fort Recovery ended No. 2 seed Lincolnview’s volleyball season 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 in the Division IV district semifinals at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

Lincolnview finished 17-6 overall.

Fort Recovery will face No. 1 seed St. Henry for the district championship at 6:30 on Thursday. The Redskins outlasted Marion Local 28-30, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14 in Tuesday’s first match.