Four people appear for various hearings in CP Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Four people appeared for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Robert Adkins, 43, of Haviland, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive probation, 56 days in jail to be served immediately and 30 more days at a later date for breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. In addition, Adkins was ordered to pay restitution of $1,345.32 to Jay Petroleum, plus partial appointed counsel fees and court costs. He was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, is subject to random searches, must seek employment and undergo substance, mental and social work assessments and treatment.

Two people entered changes of pleas this past week.

Devvon Hale, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to forgery, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 3 p.m. December 9.

Chad Kouts, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both felonies of the fifth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. December 8.

Also this past week, Sherry Ramsey, 45, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and her intervention in lieu of conviction program by failing a drug test. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 10.