Patricia “Pat” Miller

Patricia “Pat” Miller, 69, of Van Wert, formerly of Grover Hill, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 22, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on October 23, 1951, in Centralia, Illinois, to Rev. John L. and Noretta J .(Daughtery) O’Dell, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Ricky L. Miller, October 2, 1970 and he preceded her in death May 5, 2015.

A 1969 graduate of Grover Hill High School, Patricia briefly attended Ohio Northern University before getting married. Patricia retired from The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in 2018 where she was a secretary.

Patricia was a longtime member member Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill where her father was pastor.

An avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan, Patricia also enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in their various sporting events. She liked sewing, crossword puzzles and playing Bunko. She was a teapot collector and loved the color purple.

Patricia enjoyed being retired which gave her more time to spend with her family. She adored her daughters and grandchildren who will miss her deeply.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lisa (Chris) Speith of Convoy and Diana (Jon) Tomlinson of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Kenadie (Jordan) Miller, Haley, Parker and Mason Speith and Taylor and Zachary Tomlinson; great-grandson, Carter Bochard; brothers, John (Penny) O’Dell Jr of Lima and Timothy (Beth) O’Dell of Vincennes, Indiana; sister, Cindy Nash of Palestine, Illinios, as well as her little dog, Simon.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at Zion United Methodist Church, 204 S Harrison Street in Grover Hill with Pastor Mike Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Grover Hill E.M.S. or Zion United Methodist Church.

