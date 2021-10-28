Carol Ann (Butler) Barnhart

Carol Ann (Butler) Barnhart, 74, rejoined her loving husband and loyal dog on Monday, Oct. 26, 2021.

She was born July 22, 1947, to Lloyd and Leona Butler. She married James H. Barnhart, Sr. August 22, 1970, and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Carol Ann Barnhart

Carol graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School in 1966. She worked at North American Philips in Van Wert for nearly 15 years before she became a homemaker, staying home to take care of her and James’s three children. In retirement, she and James spent several years building and selling crafts and traveling to their favorite spot, Gatlinburg, Tennesee. After his death, Carol missed her husband deeply and spoke of him daily. She found comfort in her beloved basset hound, Brutus, who passed in 2016; he was her very best friend.

Carol loved to “treasure hunt” and stopped at the Salvation Army Thrift Shop and Goodwill weekly, often finding unique trinkets to give to her family. She loved seeing her grandchildren and talking with her children and sisters on the phone as much as she could. She spoke often about how much she missed James and Brutus, and surely is happy to see them once again. Her fiery and one-of-a-kind spirit has left a hole in her families’ hearts.

Carol is survived by her children, James H. Barnhart, Jr., Rhonda (David) Davis, Joseph (Danielle) Barnhart; sisters, Beverly (Russell) Agner, Darlene (Jerry) Howard, Marilyn Butler, Sue (Art) Hanes; brothers, Don Butler, Lloyd (Barb) Butler; grandchildren, Kirsten Barnhart, Sabrina Barnhart, Logan (Charity) Davis, William Davis, Evan Davis, Felicity Davis, Cameron Barnhart, Alaina Barnhart, Graham Barnhart, and one great-grandchild, Eleanor Davis.

In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by three sisters, Patty Butler, Betty Butler, and Phyllis Beair.

Private services will be held by the family. Carol will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.