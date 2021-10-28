Pigskin Pick’Em: 1st round playoff edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

League and conference champions have been crowned and now it’s playoff time with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s newly expanded format. I don’t want to sound negative but to be blunt, there are a number of mismatches on the schedule and there will be some games that aren’t too pretty.

Yes, I understand more kids get to participate in the postseason and that’s great but it would appear a rolling clock will be used in a number of these opening round games.

Last week I was 19-1 with the only miss being Fort Loramie’s upset win over Lima Central Catholic. My final regular season record is 186-36, or 83.7 percent.

23 area teams are in action this weekend, so on to the picks.

Games of the Week

Division III Region 12

Shawnee (6-4) at Cincinnati Hughes (6-1)

This is just Shawnee’s third appearance in the playoffs (2004, 2020) and the Indians are 0-2 in their previous two postseason games.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about Cincinnati Hughes, but I do know the Big Red average 39 points per game while giving up just 11 points per game, while Shawnee has struggled to score points.

I’d like to see the Indians pick up their first playoff win but I don’t think it’ll happen this year.

The pick: Cincinnati Hughes

Division IV Region 14

Rossford (5-5) at Van Wert (9-1)

I don’t want to sound like a broken record but let me say it again – Region 14 is loaded this season and whichever team that wins it will truly have earned it.

Don’t be fooled by Rossford’s 5-5 record. The Bulldogs aren’t a bad team, but they have been inconsistent this season. When they’re on, they’re tough to play.

Having said that, I like the Cougars in this one and if I’m right, next week’s game between Wauseon or Triway could be interesting.

The pick: Van Wert

Division VII Region 26

Spencerville (5-5) at Edon (9-1)

One of these teams has thrown 33 passes all season, while the other usually has tossed 33 passes by halftime.

It’s certainly an interesting contrast in style. Edon faced a team similar to Spencerville (Norwalk St. Paul) and it was the team’s only loss, 45-44. The winning points came on a safety on Edon’s only running play of the game.

I’m a big fan of old school football but in this case, I think Edon’s offense will be too much for the Bearcats.

The pick: Edon

Crestview (6-4) at Lima Central Catholic (8-2)

As it turns out Region 26 is pretty good and Lima Central Catholic is among the best teams in the region.

This is a tough matchup for the Knights and they’ll need to play their best all around game of the season to pull what would be considered a notable upset. Yes, upsets do happen, but it’s hard to pick against the Thunderbirds in this one.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Patrick Henry (6-4) at Antwerp (8-2)

Perhaps you’ve noticed that I’ve picked all of the higher seeds so far but this is one I’m waffling over.

Patrick Henry is the No. 10 seed and Antwerp is No. 7 but I can’t help but think Patrick Henry is a little more battle tested for this one. Yes, Patrick Henry has lost four games but those four losses have come to teams with a combined record of 35-5.

I’d love to see the Archers win but based on seeds, I have to go with the Patriots.

The pick: Patrick Henry

Best of the Rest

Division II Region 8

Lima Sr. (3-6) at Kings Mills Kings (10-0): Kings

Division III Region 12

Franklin (4-6) at St. Marys Memorial (8-2): St. Marys Memorial

Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at Wapakoneta (8-2): Wapakoneta

Division V Region 18

Chippewa (4-5) at Ottawa-Glendora (7-3): Ottawa-Glendora

Bath (5-5) at Liberty-Benton (7-2): Liberty-Benton

Division V Region 20

Cincinnati Summit Country Day (4-4) at Versailles (9-1): Versailles

Division VI Region 22

Ottawa Hills (6-4) at Columbus Grove (10-0): Columbus Grove

Bluffton (5-5) at Liberty Center (8-2): Liberty Center

Seneca East (6-4) at Tinora (9-1): Tinora

Division VI Region 24

New Paris National Trail (4-6) at Allen East (7-3): Allen East

Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at Coldwater (8-2): Coldwater

Fort Recovery (3-7) at Arcanum (8-2): Arcanum

Anna (4-6) at Springfield Northeastern (7-3): Anna

Division VII Region 26

Ayersville (6-3) at Leipsic (7–3): Leipsic

Perry (6-4) at Upper Scioto Valley (9-1): USV

Division VII Region 28

Twin Valley South (4-6) at Marion Local (10-0): Marion Local

Ansonia (6-4) at St. Henry (7-3): St. Henry

Lockland (4-4) at New Bremen (7-3): New Bremen