Pigskin Pick’Em: 1st round playoff edition
League and conference champions have been crowned and now it’s playoff time with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s newly expanded format. I don’t want to sound negative but to be blunt, there are a number of mismatches on the schedule and there will be some games that aren’t too pretty.
Yes, I understand more kids get to participate in the postseason and that’s great but it would appear a rolling clock will be used in a number of these opening round games.
Last week I was 19-1 with the only miss being Fort Loramie’s upset win over Lima Central Catholic. My final regular season record is 186-36, or 83.7 percent.
23 area teams are in action this weekend, so on to the picks.
Games of the Week
Division III Region 12
Shawnee (6-4) at Cincinnati Hughes (6-1)
This is just Shawnee’s third appearance in the playoffs (2004, 2020) and the Indians are 0-2 in their previous two postseason games.
Admittedly, I don’t know much about Cincinnati Hughes, but I do know the Big Red average 39 points per game while giving up just 11 points per game, while Shawnee has struggled to score points.
I’d like to see the Indians pick up their first playoff win but I don’t think it’ll happen this year.
The pick: Cincinnati Hughes
Division IV Region 14
Rossford (5-5) at Van Wert (9-1)
I don’t want to sound like a broken record but let me say it again – Region 14 is loaded this season and whichever team that wins it will truly have earned it.
Don’t be fooled by Rossford’s 5-5 record. The Bulldogs aren’t a bad team, but they have been inconsistent this season. When they’re on, they’re tough to play.
Having said that, I like the Cougars in this one and if I’m right, next week’s game between Wauseon or Triway could be interesting.
The pick: Van Wert
Division VII Region 26
Spencerville (5-5) at Edon (9-1)
One of these teams has thrown 33 passes all season, while the other usually has tossed 33 passes by halftime.
It’s certainly an interesting contrast in style. Edon faced a team similar to Spencerville (Norwalk St. Paul) and it was the team’s only loss, 45-44. The winning points came on a safety on Edon’s only running play of the game.
I’m a big fan of old school football but in this case, I think Edon’s offense will be too much for the Bearcats.
The pick: Edon
Crestview (6-4) at Lima Central Catholic (8-2)
As it turns out Region 26 is pretty good and Lima Central Catholic is among the best teams in the region.
This is a tough matchup for the Knights and they’ll need to play their best all around game of the season to pull what would be considered a notable upset. Yes, upsets do happen, but it’s hard to pick against the Thunderbirds in this one.
The pick: Lima Central Catholic
Patrick Henry (6-4) at Antwerp (8-2)
Perhaps you’ve noticed that I’ve picked all of the higher seeds so far but this is one I’m waffling over.
Patrick Henry is the No. 10 seed and Antwerp is No. 7 but I can’t help but think Patrick Henry is a little more battle tested for this one. Yes, Patrick Henry has lost four games but those four losses have come to teams with a combined record of 35-5.
I’d love to see the Archers win but based on seeds, I have to go with the Patriots.
The pick: Patrick Henry
Best of the Rest
Division II Region 8
Lima Sr. (3-6) at Kings Mills Kings (10-0): Kings
Division III Region 12
Franklin (4-6) at St. Marys Memorial (8-2): St. Marys Memorial
Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at Wapakoneta (8-2): Wapakoneta
Division V Region 18
Chippewa (4-5) at Ottawa-Glendora (7-3): Ottawa-Glendora
Bath (5-5) at Liberty-Benton (7-2): Liberty-Benton
Division V Region 20
Cincinnati Summit Country Day (4-4) at Versailles (9-1): Versailles
Division VI Region 22
Ottawa Hills (6-4) at Columbus Grove (10-0): Columbus Grove
Bluffton (5-5) at Liberty Center (8-2): Liberty Center
Seneca East (6-4) at Tinora (9-1): Tinora
Division VI Region 24
New Paris National Trail (4-6) at Allen East (7-3): Allen East
Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at Coldwater (8-2): Coldwater
Fort Recovery (3-7) at Arcanum (8-2): Arcanum
Anna (4-6) at Springfield Northeastern (7-3): Anna
Division VII Region 26
Ayersville (6-3) at Leipsic (7–3): Leipsic
Perry (6-4) at Upper Scioto Valley (9-1): USV
Division VII Region 28
Twin Valley South (4-6) at Marion Local (10-0): Marion Local
Ansonia (6-4) at St. Henry (7-3): St. Henry
Lockland (4-4) at New Bremen (7-3): New Bremen
