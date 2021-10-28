Van Wert school board hears about eSports, other topics

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton talks about applying for safety grants that if approved, would go toward interior and exterior school cameras. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

eSports may be coming to Van Wert High School in the near future.

That was the word during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting. Dr. Rachel White, who serves on the Athletic Council said that eSports, competitive video games played in a highly organized competitive setting, is rapidly growing in popularity.

“Students that participate in eSports are not getting away from other regular sports, so it just offers more opportunities for after school activities and that’s really great,” White explained. “Mr. Priest is going to check with some other high schools about how they organized their eSports teams and it’s something that we’re definitely considering.”

White also noted eSports offers opportunities for college scholarships.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Mark Bagley gave an update on Eggerss Stadium and said the stadium committee has been hard at work. A bond issue to finance improvements at the stadium will appear on the May, 2022 ballot.

“We’re excited about what the future holds, not only for the stadium but for Van Wert,” Bagley said.

He also talked briefly about House Bill 290, which deals with school vouchers and Senate Bill 1, which requires students to take a financial literacy course in order to graduate from high school, and it contains language that gives flexibility when hiring substitute teachers. The measure has passed the Ohio House and Senate but remains unsigned by Governor Mike DeWine.

School report cards were released earlier this month and Bagley talked briefly about the subject.

“There is data to pull out of it and that’s what we are currently doing,” Bagley said. “It’s moving from a grading system to a five-star review.”

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton told the board he plans to apply for safety grants which would be used on cameras at the Early Childhood Center and Van Wert Elementary and exterior cameras at the high school and middle school.

He also said the district’s new bus is in and is waiting to be inspected by the highway patrol. It should be in operation by next week or the following week.

The board accepted retirement resignations from cafeteria worker Mary Ann McIntosh and elementary school paraprofessional Joyce Mills. Beth Adkins was hired as a general cafeteria worker and Mason Krugh as a custodial/maintenance worker.

A number of supplemental contracts were approved, including Harry Florence, high school site coordinator; Charlie Witten, middle school athletic coordinator; Brooke Boznango, middle school building leadership team; Megan Hurless, middle school district leadership team; Beth Saunier, school musical assistant director and Noah Carter, high school robotics club advisor.

Board members hired four assistant wrestling coaches – Nick Pauff, Austin McIntosh, Colten Royer and Terrin Contreras, along with middle school wrestling coaches Brad Allmandinger and Chris Heath. Ben Collins was approved as a volunteer wrestling coach.

The board also approved contracts for spring sports coaches, including Charlie Witten, baseball; Greg Steinecker, softball; Alex Schmidt, boys tennis; Mark Collins, boys track and field and Nate Hoverman, girls track and field.

Board members heard presentations from Special Education Coordinator Ruth Ann Dowler and Van Wert Area Economic Development Workforce Development Manager Jane Schmid.

A lengthy list of donations from businesses and individuals was given approval by the board.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.