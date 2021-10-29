1 COVID death, 105 new cases reported

VW independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday the Van Wert County General Health District reports one additional COVID-19 death of a resident of Van Wert County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 74. The age range of the deceased is 70-79 years.

The health department also reported an increase in 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, October 21, for a total of 3,642 confirmed cases. There are eight known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 12,335 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department is now offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations for anyone who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. All three vaccine types are available for booster doses and the booster doses are not required to be the same type as the initial series given. Booster doses are available every Thursday from 12-4 p.m.

The health department continues to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for first and second doses every Thursday from 2-4 pm at the Van Wert County Health Department. The Pfizer vaccine is available for all those age 12 and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

Those planning to receive the vaccination should bring photo idenfiication and any insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. Anyone wishing to receive a booster vaccine must bring proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.