The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Crestview art award winners

Crestview High School and Middle School art students were recently recognized for their artwork during the Van Wert Apple. Row 1: Zaine Cereghin, first place; Savannah Johns, second place; Nevaeh Ross, fourth place, Lexi Parrish, Most Outstanding; Kaylee Parrish, fourth place. Row 2: Braxton Leeth, Most Outstanding; Christian Adams, first place; Ean Scarlett, third place; Shay Wehner, third Place; Leah Sowers, Most Outstanding. Photo submitted

