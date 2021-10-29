Crestview art award winners

Crestview High School and Middle School art students were recently recognized for their artwork during the Van Wert Apple. Row 1: Zaine Cereghin, first place; Savannah Johns, second place; Nevaeh Ross, fourth place, Lexi Parrish, Most Outstanding; Kaylee Parrish, fourth place. Row 2: Braxton Leeth, Most Outstanding; Christian Adams, first place; Ean Scarlett, third place; Shay Wehner, third Place; Leah Sowers, Most Outstanding. Photo submitted