NWC releases football all-conference info

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview offensive lineman Mason Penix earned First Team All-NWC honors in voting by coaches this week, the only Knight to the all-conference first team recognition. He was also named Honorable Mention as a defensive lineman.

Crestview offensive lineman Mason Penix (55) was named to the 2021 All-NWC First Team. Penix also earned Honorable Mention accolades along the defensive line. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Second Team Honors went to Crestview running back Nick Helt, offensive lineman Landin Friemoth, linebacker Ayden Lichtensteiger and defensive lineman Trevon Barton, while Honorable Mention accolades went to offensive lineman/linebacker Wesyn Ludwig, running back Isaac Kline, receivers Rontae Jackson and Ayden Lichtensteiger; defensive lineman Dylan Barricklow, Helt (linebacker), defensive backs Carson Hunter and Parker Spieth and kicker Kaden Kreischer.

Delphos Jefferson quarterback Colin Bailey and Columbus Grove running back Colin Metzger were named Offensive Co-Players of the Year and Columbus Grove linebacker AJ Schafer was named Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition, after leading the Bulldogs to a fourth consecutive NWC championship and a 10-0 record, Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer was named Co-Coach of the Year.

First Team Offense

QB: Colin Bailey, Delphos Jefferson

RB: Colin Metzger, Columbus Grove; Gunner Grigsby, Spencerville; Fabian Pena, Leipsic; Dale Smith, Spencerville

OL: Mitch Douglas, Columbus Grove; Adrian Carrillo, Leipsic; Aaron Tabler, Bluffton; Gunner Rister, Allen East; Mason Penix, Crestview

WR/TE: Jackson Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Trent Siefker, Leipsic; Carter Young, Allen East

Second Team Offense

QB: Dillan Niese, Leipsic

RB: Jack Hoel, Allen East; Nick Helt, Crestview; Landon Shutler, Bluffton

OL: Tadd Koch, Columbus Grove; Alek Winner, Allen East; Payton Lammers, Leipsic; Landin Friemoth, Crestview

WR/TE: AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove; Andrew Miller, Delphos Jefferson; Quin Schroeder, Leipsic

Honorable Mention

QB: Nate Schaadt, Bluffton; Jacob Hershberger, Allen East

RB: Isaac Kline, Crestview; Tyler Koenig Spencerville

OL: Kolby Chamberlin, Trent Howard, Bluffton; Robby Lyons, Columbus Grove; Evan Shafer, Allen East; Jesse Long, Delphos Jefferson; Caden Johnston, Spencerville; Wesyn Ludwig, Crestview; Heath Gaskill Spencerville

WR: Rontae Jackson, Crestview; Chase Miller, Allen East; Ayden Lichtensteiger, Crestview; Tanner Voorhees, Delphos Jefferson; Trent Teman, Delphos Jefferson; Hayden Dearth, Bluffton

First Team Defense

DL: Mitch Douglas, Columbus Grove; Ethan Lammers, Leipsic; Sy Morris, Spencerville; Evan Shafer, Allen East

LB: AJ Schafer, Columbus Grove; Tadd Koch, Columbus Grove; Chase Miller, Allen East; Brayden Casteel, Leipsic

DB: Quin Schroeder, Leipsic; Jacksen Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Jacob Hershberger, Allen East; Luke Kaufman, Columbus Grove

Specialist: Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove

Second Team Defense

DL: Adrian Carrillo, Leipsic; Lawson Maag, Columbus Grove; Clay Bonnell, Columbus Grove; Trevon Barton, Crestview

LB: Fabian Pena, Leipsic; Ayden Lichtensteiger, Crestview; Griffin Schwartz, Spencerville; Kade Wireman, Allen East

DB: Cade Elling, Spencerville; Blake Liffick, Leipsic; Carson Clum, Allen East; Braylon Baxter, Columbus Grove

Specialist: Carter Young, Allen East

Honorable Mention

DL: Alex Winner, Allen East; Mason Penix, Crestview; Tanner Voorhees, Delphos Jefferson; Aaron Tabler, Bluffton; Tyler Schroeder, Leipzig; Dylan Cook, Spencerville; Jack Wilson, Bluffton; Dylan Barricklow, Crestview

LB: Tyler Koenig, Spencerville; Jeremy Cameron, Ada; Blaine Belcher, Allen East; Wesyn Ludwig, Crestview; Dustin Bohyer, Spencerville; Kameron Coughlan, Bluffton; Estevan Carrillo, Leipsic; Nick Helt, Crestview; Andrew Miller, Delphos Jefferson

DB: Caleb Ellerbrock, Leipsic; Carson Hunter, Crestview; Beau Stever, Bluffton; Shop Halker, Columbus Grove; Braylon Scala, Delphos Jefferson; Eli Harter, Spencerville; Parker Spieth, Crestview; Ethan Smith Spencerville

Specialist: Colin Bailey, Delphos Jefferson, Kaden Kreischer, Crestview