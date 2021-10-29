Students of the Month…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 selected Crestview High School seniors Ellie Vining (left) and Maisee Short middle) seniors at Crestview High School as the recipients of the Students of the Month for October. The two are pictured with Lodge Student of the Month Chair Linda J. Stanley. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – Volunteerism, Character, Leadership, Service, Citizenship and Scholastic. Photo submitted