Van Wert leaf pickup to start November 8

VW independent news

Leaf pickup within the Van Wert city limits will begin the week of November 8 and will continue through the week of December 6. There is no breakdown from ward to ward.

Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags and placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday on each week. Leaves not placed in paper biodegradable bags will not be picked up and brush will not be picked up.