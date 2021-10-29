VW Trick or Treat scheduled for Saturday
Trick or Treat in Van Wert will be held between 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 30.
Children should go only to homes with a porch light on.
POSTED: 10/29/21 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: News
