The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

VW Trick or Treat scheduled for Saturday

VW independent news

Trick or Treat in Van Wert will be held between 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 30.

Children should go only to homes with a porch light on.

POSTED: 10/29/21 at 3:43 am. FILED UNDER: News