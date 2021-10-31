Cougar, Lancers run at regionals in Tiffin

Van Wert independent sports

TIFFIN — Cross country runners from Van Wert and Lincolnview competed at regionals at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday.

Division II

Van Wert’s Hunter Sherer is the county’s lone qualifier to this Saturday’s OHSAA Cross Country Championships at Fortress Obetz near Columbus.

Sherer grabbed the final individual qualifying spot by finishing 12th overall with a time of 17:10.5. He was followed by teammates Gage Wannemacher (18th, 17.27.7), John Kramer (20th, 17:30.5), Drew Laudick (28th, 17:47.2) and Gage Springer (33rd, 17:59).

The top three teams qualified for State, and the Cougars finished fourth behind Lexington, Shawnee and Shelby.

On the girls’ side, Van Wert’s season ended with an 11th place finish.

Kyra Welch led the Lady Cougars with a 23rd place finish (20:53.8), followed by Lexi Deitemeyer (67th, 23:28.6), Alyssa Knittle (74th, 24:04.5), Serena Havill (84th, 24:53.9) and Emma Dolan (85th, 24:58.1).

Division III

The season came to an end for Lincolnview’s Julia Stetler and four members of the Lancers boys’ cross country team.

Competing as an individual, Stetler finished 44th with a time of 21:15.6.

Jackson Robinson led the boys’ team with a 48th place finish (18:06.4), followed by Daegan Hatfield (63rd, 18:19.1), Conner Baldauf (64th, 18:19.8) and Kreston Tow (74th, 18:31.7).