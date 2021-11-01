Get ready to laugh…

For three decades, Jeff Allen has been performing all across the country. He is about the best there is at what he does – making people laugh as hard as humanly possible. His stand-up comedy routine, The America I Grew Up In is a refreshing and comedic look at how different his America growing up as compared to the America we have today. If America looks different to you too, you will want to come to the Niswonger on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 PM and find out why Jeff can “Laugh About It Now.”

Jeff’s comedy drives home the humor in everyday family life and the joy derived from a healthy marriage. Jeff Allen combines clean, hilarious humor like no other comedian working today. Besides performing at corporate functions and fundraisers, he regularly appears on television, radio, and casinos across the country. Consistently making heroes out of meeting planners, Jeff Allen provides clean, world-class comedy.

Performing comedy for over four decades, Jeff Allen’s work has been seen on every cable comedy show in the U.S. including Comedy Central’s Premium Blend and VH1’s Standup Spotlight. His one-hour special, Happy Wife, Happy Life aired on the Odyssey Channel and Family Net. He’s been featured on the Grand Ole Opry, the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen and the Montreal Just for Laughs International Comedy Festival – the world’s most prestigious comedy venues.

Jeff Allen is regarded as one of the premier clean comedians working today. Most of his humor centers on marriage and living with teenagers – material to which everyone can relate. Watch his videos and you’ll see the difference. The humor he packs into his performance comes rapid-fire and doesn’t stop until the end. But don’t take our word for it, here’s what others are saying about Jeff Allen.

Comedian Jeff Allen will be at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 6.

“Jeff is a true professional, passionate about his craft, terrific to work with, and, he fully engages his audience. His humor ranges from subtle nuanced comic observations to outright in-your-face funny. The audience was rolling in the aisles during his show. I would absolutely book him again, and again, and again.” – Charlie Beck, Executive Producer, Sisu Arts, Inc, Palatine, IL

“Jeff Allen has a God-given ability to bring humor that is appreciated by every generation – sparking hysterical laughter for students, parents and grandparents all at the same time! Jeff is amazing. He far exceeded our expectations. Jeff brought non-stop laughter on Sunday morning, and a completely different, but equally hilarious set on Sunday night. Jeff’s testimony was well-delivered and touched the hearts of our entire church family.” – Rev. Robert T Schlipp, Lead Pastor, Radiant Life Church, Lodi, CA

“I just wanted to tell you how much your comedy means to me. I have been real sick for a while, and haven’t been able to leave my bed. One day, I was flicking through the channels on TV and I stopped at the worship channel. I saw a preview of your comedy CD, and a picture of you looking confused. So I kept it on, and listened. You made me laugh so hard, that for the time being, I forgot how sick I was. I could even move my arms well. I felt good. I watched it again the next day. You make me feel well.” – Betsy, Reidsville, NC

The Niswonger stage of inspiration is a place to celebrate entertainment that offers encouragement and a retreat from the rigors of everyday life. The laughter continues this Saturday in Van Wert thanks to Presenting Sponsor, Leland Smith Insurance Services. Get your tickets and join us for a night to remember! Test drive Jeff’s stand-up performance at vanwertlive.com.