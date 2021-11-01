Hugh J. “Bud” Waltz Jr.

Hugh J. “Bud” Waltz, Jr., 89, of rural Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, October 30, 2021, in his home surrounded by family and friends.

Hugh J. “Bud” Waltz Jr.

He was born on January 30, 1932, to Hugh Waltz, Sr., and Hila (Hattery) Waltz. He lived his entire life in the home where he was born. He was married to Germain (Conn) Waltz in 1955 and she preceded him in death August 1, 1965. Bud then married the former Margaret “Peg” Stenger on January 19, 1966, and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2017.

Bud was a life long farmer in Van Wert County. He participated in Farm Focus as well as competitive antique plowing contests. He was a Hoaglin Township Trustee for many years and served on the Soil and Water Conservation Board. Bud was a 1950 graduate of Hoaglin Jackson High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served our nation for four years during the Korean War. While in the Navy he served in the SeaBees. Bud was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and recently attended Grace Bible Church in Van Wert. Bud was a member of the Van Wert Camp of Gideons International and the National Antique Plowmen’s Association.

Bud is survived by his two sons, Tod C. (Lois) Waltz of Van Wert and Rod Waltz of Nashville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Karen (Terry) Schaffner, and close friends, Kim (Snyder) Lott and Mary Johns-Guthrie.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Margaret Hammons and Alice Rose Adams.

Honoring Bud’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.