Humane Society selling memorial tiles

The Van Wert County Humane Society is holding a fundraiser aimed at memorializing pets, either living or deceased. In addition to family pets, family members and friends can also be memorialized.

Black 8×10 granite tiles will be professionally etched and placed on a protected outside wall of the new shelter currently under construction on Fox Road in Van Wert. Tiles are available for a $250 contribution to the humane society’s building campaign.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to honor their pet or a special individual in their lives, Van Wert County Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott said. “Space is very limited, however, and we encourage the public to act very soon,”

Application can be found online the Humane Society’s Facebook page, at vwchs.org, or at the current shelter on Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert.