VW sets council of the whole meetings

Submitted information

Van Wert City Council will hold a “council of the whole” meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, November 8, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting in Council Chambers, 515 E. Main Street, to discuss possible changes to ward boundary lines based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

A “council of the whole” meeting will also be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 22, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting to discuss the proposed 2022 Van Wert city budget.