Wass Photography Exhibit to end soon

The 44th annual Photography Exhibit will will close on November 7 at 5 p.m. Most of these quality photographs are for sale just in time for the gift giving season.

Call for entry for our Wassenberg Artists’ Exhibit and Sale will begin on November 10, and go through November 11, 12 and 13. You may enter 5 pieces. All that is required is a Wassenberg Art Center membership! This exhibit is judged for awards but not juried. All works by WAC members is accepted! An entry form is available at the art center and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org Our Annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale opens November 18 at 6 p.m. The Artists’ Exhibit & Sale provides a fun offering of art and a great way to purchase original art at reasonable prices just in time for the holidays.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Art and Pint Nights every Thursday 6–9 p.m. We have a selection of art projects (designed by Ashley!) to choose from, and open the bar. Do you have a project you’d like to start but are feeling nervous? Come and see us, we are here to help!

Warm Up the Ridge drive to benefit the residents of Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota has begun at the Wassenberg Art Center

ArtReach, our after school art program continues through the school year. Sign up anytime. ArtReach is held on Tuesday and Thursdays 3:30 to 5 p.m. InstructorAshley McClure has designed projects that support art training in a fun and dynamic way. Flexible participation can be month to month to accommodate busy schedules. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

Warm Up the Ridge has begun for 2021! What began as a few armfuls of coats in the back of a pick up has grown over the last seven years to an entire semi-truck filled with space heaters, coats and blankets! Bring your gently used, clean coats, blankets or new electric space heaters to the Wassenberg Art Center to get on the truck bound for Pine Ridge Reservation for 2021! While here, visit Faces of Little Bighorn, portraits and paintings of the Lakota by Van Wert Native, David Humphreys Miller, the impetus for our annual drive. Why do we care about the Lakota who live so far away on Pine Ridge? You can find out more information here: https://fb.watch/8-O6yzAMxg/ and below are some grave statistics:

• 97 percent of residents below live below federal poverty line

• Unemployment 85-95 percent

• Death rate due to heart disease: Twice National Average

• Infant mortality rate highest on this continent, 300 percent higher than national average

• Every year persons die from Hypothermia

• Median income $4000

• 60 percent of homes are substandard without running water, electric or proper insulation

• Life expectancy 45 years old

• Over half the population deals with alcoholism

• Poorest county in over 2300 counties in the entire U.S.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.