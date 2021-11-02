14 of 15 ballot issues approved by voters

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Except for Van Wert’s proposed Charter Commission issue, all other issues in Van Wert County passed during Tuesday’s general election.

City of Delphos: property tax renewal, 4.05 mills, five years, current operating expenses, PASSED in Van Wert County 223-138.

Village of Convoy: two property tax renewals, two mills, five years, current expenses, PASSED 83-19, PASSED 83-18.

Village of Middle Point: property tax renewal, 1.3 mills, five years, current expenses, PASSED 59-27; three mills, five years, fire expenses, PASSED 53-30.

Village of Venedocia: property tax renewal, 1.2 mills, five years, fire protection, PASSED 19-4.

York Township: property tax renewal, 2.1 mills, three years, fire and EMS protection, PASSED 91-15.

Union Township: property tax renewal, one mill, five years, current expenses, PASSED 81-21.

Hoaglin Township: property tax renewal, 1.8 mills, three years, fire protection and ambulance services, PASSED 105-22.

Spencerville Local School District (overlaps Allen and Auglaize counties): income tax renewal, one percent, five years, current expenses, PASSED in Van Wert County 65-40.

Crestview Local School District: property tax renewal, two mills, five years, permanent improvements, PASSED 430-150.

Washington Township West Fire District: property tax renewal, one mill, five years, fire and EMS protection, PASSED 64-9.

Pleasant Township (excluding Van Wert City): property tax renewal, 1.25 mills, three years, fire services, EMS protection, PASSED 239-23.

Tully-Convoy Park District: property tax replacement and decrease, 0.3 mills, final rate one mill, five years, current operating expenses and future improvements, PASSED 156-38.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.