Brady Evan Grime

Brady Evan Grime, 24, was freed of his earthly bonds on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born July 15, 1997 and lived his life in Van Wert. Brady is survived by his parents, Amy (Vetter) Grime and Brandon Grime, brothers Jamie Dull and Jason Dull, and sisters Anna Grime and Sierra Grime, grandmothers Mary-Jude Vetter and Susan Grime, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is again reunited with his grandfathers Marvin Vetter and Daryl Grime.

Affectionately nicknamed Chubbs as an infant for his cherubic round face, Brady soon proved to have the spirit of a warrior. As a young child he worked hard to keep up with his big brothers Jamie and Jason, desperately wanting to do everything like a big kid. He took pride in becoming a big brother to his sisters Anna and Sierra and helping care for them.

Brady’s independent warrior spirit became evident as juvenile diabetes came into his life. He was determined to help those around him manage his condition. As a young child he carried his pouch of supplies and checked his levels, first consulting his chart, then quickly learning to calculate the insulin dosage in his head. As time and his condition progressed, Brady learned to listen to his body and notify teachers and others when he needed attention. After an episode, he was always concerned for those around him, apologizing for the upset, and reassuring others that he was alright.

Brady devoted hours to his passions. In his youth he could often be found reading the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series or besting his last video game score. He developed an excellent soccer kick playing soccer with the YMCA. He later played youth football for a season. He loved the water, due in part to his mother’s teaching swimming lessons and lifeguarding at the Y. A most fond memory of his childhood was visiting relatives in Kentucky and the freedom of playing and having adventures on the farm. In his later life, weekends at Blue Water campground were the highlight of his week, and he accepted golf cart rides from anyone going on a drive and participating in activities. A favorite pastime was just sitting by the fire and engaging in conversation. He had a great sense of humor and was quick with one-liners. Brady liked the game of chance with lottery scratch-offs and more often than not he was lucky. His newest passion was making Buckeye necklaces. Brady had plans to keep himself busy throughout the winter assembling seasonal necklaces for everyone he knew.

Brady loved to cook and had dreams of becoming a chef, attending the Culinary Arts program at Vantage until his health required him to complete high school through LifeLinks. During that time he worked at Bob Evans as a cook. When his eyesight failed, Brady planned meals and continued to cook with his mother. Cooking shows remained a favorite as Brady had the ability to envision flavors by hearing ingredients and cooking methods. He liked spices and became more adventurous in his cooking, most recently developing favorite recipes for the meat smoker. Whatever was on the menu, bacon was always his favorite food.

For those who knew Brady, he was truly a remarkable soul, deep of thought, strong of spirit, devoted to family, and loved. His caring ways will be missed by those who knew him, and those who didn’t. Always devoted to making those around him comfortable even in his final days, he asked his mother for a banana nut muffin, and when she gave it to him, he asked his nurse to give it to the woman across the hall; he had heard her asking for one earlier in the day. That was our Brady.

As you think about Brady in the future, he would have wanted you to remember the good times. Now that his spirit has been freed of the limitations of his body, he is free to visit you in spirit. If you think of Brady and have a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket, listen. He has visited and will take care of you.

The family will receive visitors at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, November 4, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 5. He will be buried next to his Pawpaw, Marvin Vetter, at Woodland Cemetery.

A meal of Brady’s favorite foods will follow at Van Wert Knights of Columbus Council 6034.

Preferred memorials: to the family or Ronald McDonald House in Brady’s honor.