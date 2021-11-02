Charles R. Hire

Charles R. “Charlie” Hire,77, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Van Wert Health.

He was born to Glenn & Caroline (Lane) Hire on Oct. 31, 1943 in Van Wert. He married Barbara Jean Ashton on Oct. 13, 1968. Both of his parents and his wife preceded him in death.

Charlie is survived by a daughter, Tamara “Tami” Hire and a son, Adam Hire both of Van Wert. He is also survived by a granddaughter Amanda Hire and her companion, Daniel Lewis. Also surviving are Don Hire, Tom and Mike Hire.

Also preceding him in death was a sister, Naomi Hart and a brother, Dale Hire.

Charlie was a long time employee of the former Eaton Corporation. He loved to attend races at the Bull Ring RC Center in Greenville and was a football fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, New England Patriots and Van Wert Cougars. During baseball season he followed the Cleveland Indians.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, at Brickner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

